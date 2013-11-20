版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 10:33 BJT

Sharp may get OEM deal with Hewlett-Packard in copiers-source

TOKYO Nov 20 Japan's Sharp Corp may get an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal to make copy machines under the Hewlett-Packard brand, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Supply of copiers to the U.S. company could begin as early as the second half of the current business year that ends in March 2014, he said, declining to be identified because a formal deal had yet to be signed.

Shares in Sharp were up 7.9 percent at 300 yen in late morning trade, while the benchmark Nikkei average was roughly flat.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐