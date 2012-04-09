UPDATE 1-Sharp annual net loss to widen to 390 bln yen - Nikkei

April 10 Japan's Sharp Corp is expected to post a consolidated net loss of about 390 billion yen ($4.79 billion) for fiscal 2011 on poor sales of televisions and solar cells, The Nikkei business daily said.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, the electronics maker had expected a net profit of 6 billion yen. However, it was hurt by a drop in demand for LCD TVs, which fell more rapidly than expected, the newspaper reported.

In February, it had forecast a record 290 billion yen ($3.8 billion) net loss for the year ending March 31.

The Nikkei business daily said the company's sales for fiscal 2011 likely fell short of its forecast of a 16 percent decline from a year ago to 2.55 trillion yen.

Last month, Sharp named the head of its global operations as president to turn around the company, which has been facing a record annual loss due to slumping TV sales.