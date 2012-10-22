Sharp gains on report of boost in IGZO display output

BRIEF-Orbis Investment says to vote in favour of Elliott's slate of nominees for Arconic board
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
TOKYO Oct 22 Sharp Corp shares gained as much as 11 percent after media reported the display maker is raising production capacity for its high-definition power-saving IGZO screens it hopes to sell to makers of ultrabook computers.
Sharp's stock jumped to 165 yen in early trading in Tokyo, its biggest one-day gain in almost two months.
Sharp is increasing output capacity for its IGZO displays as it seeks supply agreements with PC makers including Lenovo Group , Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard, Kyodo news agency reported.
With its TV business in retreat, Sharp is looking to IGZO to spark a revival in its fortunes, seeing a new generation of ultra-thin ultrabooks as a fresh market for its most advanced display.
Intel is promoting ultrabooks to counter tablet computers from Apple Inc. Earlier this year, the U.S. chipmaker signed deals with several panel makers to ensure adequate supplies for a wave of ultrabooks with touch screens expected to hit the market following Microsoft Corp's launch of Windows 8 this month.
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's benchmark stock index made small gains on Friday as some heavyweight energy and financial stocks rose with higher oil prices and as investors positioned themsevles for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.
SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. Commerce Secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened 2 percent to 19.57 per dollar, the strongest in four months. The peso had closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agre