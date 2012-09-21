UPDATE 4-Sharp in talks to supply panels for ultrabooks -sources

* Sharp, Intel in talks for supplying LCD panels for
ultra-thin laptops -sources
* Media report says the talks also include Intel taking a
stake in Sharp
* Sharp to sell its U.S. solar power unit Recurrent -sources
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's cash-strapped Sharp Corp
is in talks to supply liquid crystal display panels for
ultra-thin laptops that typically use processors made by Intel
Corp, sources familiar with the matter said.
Intel is promoting ultra-thin laptops, known as ultrabooks,
to counter tablet computers from Apple Inc. Earlier
this year, the U.S. chipmaker signed deals with several panel
makers to ensure adequate supplies for a wave of ultrabooks with
touch screens expected to hit the market following Microsoft
Corp's launch of Windows 8 in late October.
Sharp, with its TV business in retreat, is looking to small
displays to spark a revival in its fortunes. Rather than nestle
deeper in Apple's supply chain, Sharp sees the new generation of
ultrabooks as a fresh market for its most advanced displays.
Intel is attracted by Sharp's technology for small and
midsize LCD panels, the sources said, declining to be identified
before an official announcement.
The jewel in Sharp's technology portfolio is the IGZO
display. It consumes much less power than conventional LCD
displays, is thinner as it requires less backlighting, has a
highly-sensitive touch screen, and boasts very high definition.
All of those advantages that Sharp's chief financial
officer, Tetsuo Onishi, said this month make it a perfect fit
for ultrabooks using Microsoft's latest operating system.
Ultrabooks, which critics say may be too expensive for many
consumers, are Intel's big bet to reinvigorate a personal
computer industry that is stagnating due to consumers' growing
preference for tablets and smartphones.
With panel supplies a significant priority at Intel right
now, a deal with Sharp would be consistent with previous
agreements the top chipmaker has made to strengthen its supply
chain, a source close to Intel said.
In July, Intel said it would spend more than $4 billion to
buy as much as 15 percent of Dutch chip gear-maker ASML
and fund its research into costly next-generation
manufacturing technology.
CASH-STRAPPED
Sharp's stock jumped on Friday after a local media report
said the Japanese display maker was in negotiations to make
Intel its biggest shareholder.
The sources said the talks are focused on sealing a business
alliance, although they did not rule out the possibility of
Intel acquiring a stake in Sharp in the future.
Sharp, which is in talks to sell a stake to fellow Apple
supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, denied the
report by the Mainichi newspaper.
Sharp, in the middle of crafting a restructuring plan to
secure financial support from lenders, wants more than 30
billion yen ($383 million) from Intel, the newspaper said.
An Intel spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The Japanese company said last week that talks to sell a 9.9
percent stake to Hon Hai had stalled as the Taiwanese company
sought a say in Sharp's management in return for the investment.
Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou did not address the issue of the
planned investment in Sharp at a media briefing on the Taiwanese
company's 4G business plans in Taipei on Friday. He also
declined to take questions on the Sharp deal.
With as much as 360 billion yen of short-term commercial
paper loans to repay, Sharp needs cash. For now, the maker of
Aquos TVs is relying on its main banks Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for
funding.
Sharp is expected to complete the revival plan within days
to present to the banks, which will decide to provide about 200
billion yen in additional loans, the sources said. The plan
includes the sale of its U.S. solar power unit Recurrent Energy
bought in 2010, they said.
Sharp expects a net loss of 250 billion yen in the year
ending March 31, after losing 376 billion yen in the last
financial year.
Shares of Sharp rose 5 percent to 212 yen on Friday. Intel's
stock fell 0.1 percent at $23.15 on Nasdaq.