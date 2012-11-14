版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 08:30 BJT

Intel, Qualcomm in talks to invest about $378 mln in Sharp -sources

TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Sharp Corp is in talks with chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc about the two jointly investing around 30 billion yen ($378 million) in the struggling display maker, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Sharp, a supplier of displays to Apple Inc, may reach an agreement as early as the end of this month with Qualcomm, said one source, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐