Intel, Qualcomm in talks to invest about $378 mln in Sharp -sources

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Sharp Corp is in talks with chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc about the two jointly investing around 30 billion yen ($378 million) in the struggling display maker, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Sharp, a supplier of displays to Apple Inc, may reach an agreement as early as the end of this month with Qualcomm, said one source, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA