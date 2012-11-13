Intel, Qualcomm in talks to invest up to $300 mln in Sharp -Jiji

TOKYO Nov 14 Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc are in talks to jointly invest 16 billion yen to 24 billion yen ($200 million to $300 million) in struggling Japanese liquid crystal display maker Sharp Corp, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Other media reports, also based on anonymous sources, said Intel was in final talks to invest between 30 billion yen and 40 billion yen in Sharp.

Jiji reported Sharp, which hopes to gain access to the two chipmakers' client cellphone makers, is expected to reach an agreement by the end of this month.