2012年 11月 14日

Sharp shares jump 10 pct on report of Intel, Qualcomm investment

TOKYO Nov 14 Shares of Sharp Corp jumped 10 percent on Wednesday after Jiji news agency said Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc are in talks to jointly invest up to 24 billion yen ($302 million) in the struggling Japanese firm.

Other media reports, also based on anonymous sources, said Intel was in final talks to invest between 30 billion yen and 40 billion yen in Sharp.

