Japan's Sharp in talks with Intel on capital tie-up - report

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Sharp Corp is in talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on a capital alliance, a newspaper said, offering a lifeline to the troubled TV maker as discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd stall.
The companies are in talks for Intel to invest more than 30 billion yen ($383 million) in Sharp, possibly making it Sharp's top shareholder, Japan's Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday, without citing sources. They could reach a deal as early as next month, although Sharp will also continue its capital tie-up discussions with Hon Hai, the paper added.
Intel is attracted by Sharp's technology for small and midsize liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, the report said.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.