公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Sharp in talks to sell Chinese TV plant to Lenovo-sources

TOKYO Jan 17 Sharp Corp may sell its Chinese TV assembly plant to Lenovo Group as the cash-strapped Japanese TV maker looks to sell assets to bolster its finances, sources said.

Sharp is in talks with Lenovo about selling the LCD TV assembly plant in Nanking and also about tying up with the Chinese company in its other subsidiaries there, two industry sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters.

Sharp said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange that it had not annunced any talks.

The talks were first reported in the Nikkei business daily in Japan.

