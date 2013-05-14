版本:
Japan's Sharp names veteran VP Takahashi as its next president

TOKYO May 14 Sharp Corp said on Tuesday it will promote Kozo Takahashi, executive vice president in charge of products, to president.

Takahashi will replace Takashi Okuda, who will take up the chairman's post after only a year on the job. Takahashi's appointment will become effective following approval by shareholders at a meeting on June 25.

A 33-year veteran at the Japanese television maker, Takahashi became vice president last year after serving as the head of Sharp's operations in North America.

Current chairman Mikio Katayama, under whose leadership Japan's liquid crystal displays pioneer almost failed under a burden of debt and shrinking sales, will step aside.
