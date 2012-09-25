Sharp sees smaller net profit than first planned next year-Kyodo

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Sept 25 Cash-strapped Sharp Corp is aiming to make a net profit of 14.6 billion yen ($188 million) in the business year through end-March 2014, or about half of what it once envisaged, Kyodo news reported on Tuesday.
Less than a week ago, Kyodo reported that Sharp was aiming for a net profit of about 30 billion yen in the next business year, swinging from a loss of 250 billion yen projected for this year.
Citing sources familiar with the Japanese TV maker's plan, which was submitted to creditor banks on Monday, Kyodo said Sharp was expecting an operating profit of 121.2 billion yen for the next business year by cutting jobs, salary and bonuses.
That compares with an operating loss of 100 billion yen that Sharp has forecast for the current business year to next March.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government's Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.