UPDATE 4-Sharp's main lenders agree to $2.7 bln bailout -sources

By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Sept 27 Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the two main
lenders to Sharp Corp, have approved a 210 billion yen
bailout of Japan's troubled TV maker, sources said on Thursday,
clearing a major obstacle to firm's survival.
The two banks have been orchestrating Sharp's funding plans
in exchange for drastic changes at the century-old firm,
including selling overseas TV assembly plants and shutting solar
panel businesses in Europe and the United States.
Sharp, which produces air conditioners, microwave ovens and
Aquos TVs, expects to lose more than 100 billion yen this
business year, sources say, sa vaged by competition from rivals
led by South Korea's Samsung Electronics.
The 210 billion yen of lending to be shared between its two
key banks will come on top of 150 billion yen of loans already
made to Sharp, which must repay as much as 360 billion yen of
short-term commercial paper over the coming months.
Mizuho and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), a core
banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ, want other firms including
Resona Holdings to take over half of those 360 billion
yen loans, said the sources, who had been briefed on the matter
but declined to be named.
Sharp, Mizuho and Mitsubishi all declined to comment.
Sharp's shares closed down 3.9 percent on Thursday, compared
with a 0.4 percent rise in Tokyo's benchmark Topix index
.
The firm has already mortgaged most of its offices and
factories in Japan, including one that makes displays for Apple
Inc.'s iPhone and iPad, and it needs to convince banks
it can return to profit in the next business year in order to
unlock additional financing.
Sharp spent heavily to build the world's most advanced
liquid crystal display plant in Sakai, western Japan, which
started work in 2009. Losses sustained there undermined the
business, and last month ratings agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded the company's debt to junk.
COST CUTTING
In the business proposal submitted to lenders, Sharp
predicted it can achieve an operating profit of 121 billion yen
in the year beginning April 1, compared with an operating loss
of 115 billion this term, the sources said. Given the
uncertainty of sales picking up, much of the turnaround plan is
based on cost cutting.
"We cannot count on revenue growth. We are making the plan
under the worst-case scenario," said a senior banker at one of
Sharp's main banks last week.
As part of that plan, Sharp would shut solar panel module
assembly plants, one in the United States and one in Britain,
the sources said. The company would also need to dissolve a
partnership with Italy's leading power producer Enel SpA
, which last year opened a joint panel production
plant.
Sharp, which a decade ago was the world's leading maker of
solar panels with around a fifth of the market, also plans to
consolidate production at several Japanese sites into one
location.
Other cost-cutting measures and asset sales Sharp has
proposed include the sale of overseas TV assembly plants. Sharp
is already in talks to sell plants in Mexico and China to
Taiwanese partner and fellow Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co. The two companies jointly operate a TV
display plant in western Japan.
Sharp has also offered to sell a third assembly plant in
Malaysia. Removing the workers at those sites from its payroll
would, when added to 5,000 planned layoffs, shrink the company's
workforce by more than 11,000 people, or by about a fifth.
The company is also asking its remaining workers to accept
pay cuts as steep as a tenth of their salary.
Talks to sell a 9.9 stake to Hon Hai, a sale which would
make the Taiwanese company its biggest shareholder, have,
however, stalled after an agreement had been expected in August.
Hon Hai has said it wants a management role in return for its
cash.
Sharp has denied a local report that it is in talks to make
Intel Corp its biggest stockholder instead, but sources
have said it is in talks to supply panels for ultra-thin laptops
that typically use processors made by Intel.