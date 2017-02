OSAKA, March 14 Sharp Corp said on Wednesday its president, Mikio Katayama, would step down to become chairman and that Takashi Okuda, who heads its global business, would take his place.

Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays earlier warned of a record net loss of 290 billion yen ($3.5 billion) for the year to March as it slashes output and fights sliding prices in both its LCD TVs and solar cells.