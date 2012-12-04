REFILE-Sharp, Qualcomm to co-develop next-generation displays-sources

BRIEF-Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
* Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
TOKYO Dec 4 Japanese struggling display panel maker Sharp Corp and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc have agreed to jointly develop next-generation displays, two sources familiar with matter said on Tuesday.
The two are in talks for Qualcomm to invest as much as 10 billion yen ($121.5 million) in debt-laden Sharp, the sources said.
Sharp declined to comment.
The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Sharp would receive by the end of this year 5 billion yen from Qualcomm through a private placement of new shares, followed by an additional 5 billion yen at a later date.
* Jason Industries reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Medibeacon completes successful clinical study of transdermal glomerular filtration rate monitor on impaired kidney function subjects