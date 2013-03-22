Sharp says to get 2nd half of Qualcomm's $120 mln investment by June

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Sharp Corp said
on Friday it will receive the second half of an agreed $120
million investment from Qualcomm Inc by June 28, which
will make the U.S. chipmaker its biggest shareholder.
An initial deadline for the investment by the end of March
was extended because Sharp had not met conditions for the
remainder that included completing the specifications for the
smartphone and tablet PC screens and preparations for their
production.
The two companies said in December that Qualcomm, through
its Pixtronix subsidiary, would work with Sharp to develop new
power-saving screens based on Sharp's IGZO technology.
The second payment was also conditional on Sharp returning
to an operating profit in the six months to March 31, and having
at least 100 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of net assets.