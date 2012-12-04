版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 08:18 BJT

Sharp shares rise after report of Qualcomm tie-up

TOKYO Dec 4 Shares of Japan's Sharp Corp rose 2.9 percent to 177 yen on Tuesday, outpacing the broader market, after sources familiar with the matter said it and U.S. Qualcomm Inc would jointly develop next-generation displays.

The sources said the two companies are in talks for Qualcomm to invest as much as 10 billion yen ($121.5 million) in the Japanese struggling TV maker.

Sharp declined to comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐