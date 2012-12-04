Sharp shares rise after report of Qualcomm tie-up

BRIEF-Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
TOKYO Dec 4 Shares of Japan's Sharp Corp rose 2.9 percent to 177 yen on Tuesday, outpacing the broader market, after sources familiar with the matter said it and U.S. Qualcomm Inc would jointly develop next-generation displays.
The sources said the two companies are in talks for Qualcomm to invest as much as 10 billion yen ($121.5 million) in the Japanese struggling TV maker.
Sharp declined to comment.
