2016年 2月 4日

Sharp set to accept Hon Hai offer, rejects state-backed fund rescue -NHK

TOKYO Feb 4 Sharp Corp board members are set to accept an offer by Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, rejecting a rescue plan by a Japanese state-backed fund, broadcaster NHK reported.

The decision comes after months of uncertainty over the fate of the company, whose display panel business has continued to suffer massive losses despite two major bailouts by its banks in the last four years.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn and one of Apple Inc's key iPhone assemblers, offered more than 600 billion yen ($5 billion) for Sharp, double the amount of investment proposed by a state-backed fund, sources have told Reuters.

($1 = 118.0300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

