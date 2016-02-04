UPDATE 2-Foxconn gains negotiating rights for Sharp, prevails over Japan fund -sources

* Hon Hai offered to invest around 700 bln yen -source
* State-backed fund was previously seen as preferred choice
* Sharp shares up 14 pct
(Recasts, adds details of offer and state of talks)
By Taro Fuse and Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Feb 4 Struggling electronics maker Sharp
Corp has decided to give Taiwan's Foxconn preferred
negotiating rights in takeover talks, choosing its more generous
offer over a rescue plan from a Japanese state-backed fund,
sources with knowledge of the decision said.
Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, offered to invest around 700 billion yen ($5.9
billion) in Sharp, more than double the amount of investment
proposed by the fund, one source said.
Shares in Sharp were 14 percent higher in afternoon trade
after the news, giving the company a market value of over 270
billion yen ($2.3 billion).
A takeover by Hon Hai, which assembles various electronics
products such as smartphones and television sets for Apple
, Sony Corp and many other major international
companies, would vastly expand sales channels for Sharp's liquid
crystal display panels.
The decision comes after months of uncertainty over the fate
of the company, whose display panel business has continued to
suffer massive losses despite two major bailouts by its banks in
the last four years.
A Sharp executive plans to go to Taiwan on Friday to
negotiate the deal, which the company hopes to finalise by the
end of February, one source said. The sources declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
Sharp said no final decision had been made but declined to
elaborate. It is due to brief on earnings later in the day.
Foxconn declined to comment.
The state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ), had been seen as the preferred choice of some government
officials who were anxious to keep jobs and technology in Japan.
It had aimed to rescue Sharp by merging Sharp's LCD business
with that of rival Japan Display's.
But many in the industry doubted such "old-school"
government intervention could help Sharp survive increasingly
fierce competition from South Korean and Chinese rivals. Sources
had also said board members were worried that Chinese regulators
would not approve an LCD merger with Japan Display.
But the sources also said there was some caution among some
Sharp board members over whether a final deal could be reached.
One source said the board wanted to keep the option of turning
to INCJ in case a deal with Foxconn is not reached.
ANOTHER 100 YEARS
Foxconn's CEO Terry Gou already owns a 37.6 percent stake in
Sharp's most advanced LCD plant in Sakai, near Osaka, and is
credited with the plant's turnaround. Throughout talks so far,
Gou had sought to reassure Japanese officials he was serious
about turning around the century-old company.
"We don't want to destroy this company. We want to keep this
company for another 100 years," Gou told reporters on Sunday.
"Working together with us is the right decision."
Taiwan's local media last year reported him saying that he
was confident of making Sharp profitable in three years if he
was allowed to take over the company.
Analysts said the deal will give Foxconn control of one of
the world's most advanced display manufacturing sites. The
screen is one of the most expensive components in smartphones.
"Hon Hai's vast network of clients can help absorb Sharp's
LCD panel output," said Teruo Asamoto, professor at Kyushu
Sangyo University, said. "Hon Hai, for its part, can consolidate
its position as a contract manufacturer by taking in Sharp's
display technology."
Sharp and Foxconn signed an agreement in March 2012 to form
a capital and strategic partnership. Those talks collapsed after
Sharp's share price plunged in the face of larger-than-expected
losses, although Gou personally took a stake in the Sakai plant.
($1 = 117.9400 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse and Makiko Yamazaki; Additional
reporting by JR Wu in TAIPEI; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)