Sharp to start two-day board meeting on Foxconn's $5.9 bln offer -sources

* Deal would be biggest foreign purchase of Japanese tech
firm
* At least 4 of 13 board members like Foxconn offer over
state fund's
* Foxconn offers to pay fee if it does not go through with
deal
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Feb 24 Loss-making Japanese electronics
maker Sharp Corp's board begins a two-day meeting on
Wednesday to decide if it should accept a $5.9 billion takeover
by Taiwan's Foxconn instead of an offer from a state-backed
fund, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
A deal with Foxconn, the world's biggest assembler of Apple
Inc products known formally as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, would pave the way for the largest
acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insulated technology
sector.
The Taiwanese firm, the world's biggest contract maker of
electronic gadgets, has offered to invest 659 billion yen ($5.9
billion) in Sharp, sources have said.
That is more than double the 300 billion yen investment
offered by the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ), which was previously considered the more likely suitor
because it was seen as a more reliable investor with the backing
of government. The fund has said it wants to merge Sharp's
display business with Japan Display Inc, in which it is
the top shareholder.
Sharp earlier this month surprised markets by saying it
would devote more resources to studying a deal with Foxconn.
At least four of the 13 board members favour the Foxconn
offer, two of whom represent Sharp's two main lenders, according
to sources familiar with recent discussions. The lenders are
wary of the INCJ plan, which calls for them to cancel the
preferred shares they own, they said.
It is unclear how the other board members including Chief
Executive Kozo Takahashi view the competing offers.
LINGERING DOUBTS
Some sources have cited lingering doubts over Foxconn's
commitment, after a breakdown in a 2012 agreement to form
capital ties. In a gesture to reassure Sharp executives, Foxconn
has offered to pay 100 billion yen as a cancellation fee if it
does not go through with the deal, one source said.
Board members will also discuss INCJ's offer before moving
to a vote on Thursday, the sources said. They declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
Sharp declined to comment. Sharp doesn't make board meeting
schedules official, a spokesman said. The company has said it
would decide by the end of the month whether to accept Foxconn's
offer.
A takeover by Foxconn, which assembles various electronics
products such as smartphones and television sets for the likes
of Apple and Sony Corp, would vastly expand sales
channels for Sharp's liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.
Teruo Asamoto, professor at Kyushu Sangyo University, said
Foxconn's ample resources would also enable much-needed
investment in next-generation display technology, including for
OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens which Apple is said
to be adopting in its iPhone around 2018.
The two companies "would make a good match as Sharp can take
advantage of Hon Hai's expertise in production efficiency to
commercialize their gadgets," he said.
($1 = 112.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Taro
Fuse; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)