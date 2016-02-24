UPDATE 2-Sharp starts two-day board meeting on Foxconn's $5.9 bln offer

* Deal would be biggest foreign purchase of Japanese tech
firm
* At least 4 of 13 board members in favour of Foxconn
-sources Foxconn offers to pay fee if deal doesn't go through
-source
(Adds Sharp spokesman saying offers to be discussed on
Thursday)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Feb 24 The board of Japan's Sharp Corp
began a two-day meeting on Wednesday to decide if it
should accept a $5.9 billion takeover bid from Taiwan's Foxconn
over an offer from a state-backed fund.
A Sharp spokesman confirmed the offers would be discussed on
Thursday, although he declined to say what its board members had
discussed so far. The company is due to make a decision on
Foxconn's offer by the end of the month.
A deal with Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, would pave the way for the largest
acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insular technology
sector, where deals have mostly been struck between domestic
rivals and struggling firms rescued by banks or state funds.
Foxconn is widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to
rescue the loss-making electronics maker, with sources saying
its offer is more than double the 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion)
investment proposed by the state-backed Innovation Network Corp
of Japan (INCJ).
After Sharp said this month it would devote more resources
to studying a deal with Foxconn, the Taiwanese firm's CEO Terry
Gou flew into Osaka to talk with Sharp executives and later
announced that the two firms had agreed on most points of a
deal.
At least four of Sharp's 13 board members favour the Foxconn
offer, two of whom represent Sharp's two main lenders, according
to sources familiar with recent discussions. The lenders are
wary of the INCJ plan, which calls for them to cancel the
preferred shares they own, they said.
But it was unclear how the other board members including
Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi would vote, they said. Sources
have declined to be identified as they were not authorised to
speak on the matter.
INCJ at one time had been considered the more favoured
suitor as it was seen as a more reliable investor with the
backing of government. The fund has said it wants to merge
Sharp's display business with Japan Display Inc, in
which it is the top shareholder.
Government officials initially backed INCJ's plan, fearing a
loss of Japan's technological expertise to a foreign company.
Sources have said, however, that policymakers warmed to Hon
Hai's offer as a step towards bolstering foreign direct
investment in Japan.
LINGERING DOUBTS
Yet, some sources have cited lingering doubts within Sharp
over Foxconn's commitment, after a breakdown in a 2012 agreement
between the two companies to form capital ties. In a gesture to
reassure Sharp executives, Foxconn has offered to pay 100
billion yen as a cancellation fee if it does not go through with
the deal, one source said.
Board members will also discuss INCJ's offer before moving
to a vote on Thursday, the sources said.
A takeover by Foxconn, which assembles various electronics
products such as smartphones and televisions for the likes of
Apple Inc and Sony Corp, would vastly expand
sales channels for Sharp's liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.
Teruo Asamoto, professor at Kyushu Sangyo University, said
Foxconn's ample resources would also enable much-needed
investment in next-generation display technology, including for
organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens which Apple is
believed to be adopting in its iPhone around 2018.
The two companies "would make a good match as Sharp can take
advantage of Hon Hai's expertise in production efficiency to
commercialize their gadgets," he said.
($1 = 111.86 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Taro
Fuse and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)