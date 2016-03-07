UPDATE 1-Foxconn, Sharp "on the right track" in deal talks - sources

* Foxconn says CEO Gou at Sharp meeting in Bangkok
* Talks on track to conclude this week -source
* Sharp shares climb 6 pct
(Recasts with additional source information)
By J.R. Wu and Makiko Yamazaki
TAIPEI/TOKYO, March 7 Talks for Taiwan's Foxconn
to acquire a majority stake in Japan's Sharp Corp are
"on the right track", people familiar with the matter said on
Monday, after a last-minute hitch over contingent liabilities
caused delays last month.
Discussions are set to conclude this week, one person said,
adding that most of the due diligence is done.
Foxconn late last month suspended the signing of a deal to
take over the loss-making Japanese electronics firm, citing the
emergence of new material information. The announcement came
after Sharp's board voted in favour of Foxconn's offer,
estimated at nearly $6 billion.
Sharp shares were 6 percent higher in afternoon trade.
Terry Gou, chief executive of Foxconn, is in Bangkok to
participate in a business expansion meeting sponsored by Sharp,
the Taiwanese firm, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co, said on Monday, adding that he was invited to
attend by Sharp.
His attendance signals Gou has begun to participate in
Sharp's activities, said a separate source familiar with
Foxconn's thinking.
"It is not important when an official signing will take
place, but that Gou, who thinks 2-3 steps ahead of everyone, is
already going into action by being in Thailand today," the
person said.
Sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to talk to the media. Sharp and Foxconn declined to
comment on Monday on the state of progress of the discussions.
Foxconn said in a statement on the weekend that there was no
firm date to sign a deal with Sharp as both sides continued to
make progress towards an agreement.
The hitch to Foxconn's takeover of Japan's struggling Sharp
centered on information that listed around 300 billion yen ($2.7
billion) in contingent liabilities at Sharp, sources have
previously said. These were worst-case scenario risks that might
happen in the future, but not liabilities that required formal
disclosure, they added.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)