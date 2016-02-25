Japan's Sharp decides to accept Foxconn takeover offer - Nikkei

BRIEF-China Oceanwide and IDG Capital report agreement to acquire IDG
China Oceanwide and IDG Capital announce agreement to acquire IDG
TOKYO Feb 25 Japan's Sharp Corp on Thursday agreed to a takeover by Taiwan's Foxconn, the Nikkei business daily reported, in what would be the largest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insular technology sector.
A Sharp spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The board of the ailing electronics maker concluded a two-day meeting to discuss whether to accept an offer by the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer over a rescue by a state-backed investment fund.
The Taiwanese firm, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has offered to invest 659 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Sharp, sources have said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved efficiency and lower costs offset a slight drop in revenue.
Nv5 global inc says secured a $5 million contract with dallas fort worth international airport