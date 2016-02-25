版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 10:09 BJT

Japan's Sharp decides to accept Foxconn takeover offer - Nikkei

TOKYO Feb 25 Japan's Sharp Corp on Thursday agreed to a takeover by Taiwan's Foxconn, the Nikkei business daily reported, in what would be the largest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insular technology sector.

A Sharp spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The board of the ailing electronics maker concluded a two-day meeting to discuss whether to accept an offer by the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer over a rescue by a state-backed investment fund.

The Taiwanese firm, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has offered to invest 659 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Sharp, sources have said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐