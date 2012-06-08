Sharp to list Sakai operator around 2014 -Kyodo

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Sharp Corp plans to list Sharp Display Products, a subsidiary in charge of operating its key liquid crystal display making plant in Sakai, western Japan, around 2014, Kyodo news agency said on Friday.
Sharp, struggling amid a LCD supply glut and steep price falls, has entered a capital and production tie-up with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.