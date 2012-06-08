版本:
Sharp to list Sakai operator around 2014 -Kyodo

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Sharp Corp plans to list Sharp Display Products, a subsidiary in charge of operating its key liquid crystal display making plant in Sakai, western Japan, around 2014, Kyodo news agency said on Friday.

Sharp, struggling amid a LCD supply glut and steep price falls, has entered a capital and production tie-up with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

