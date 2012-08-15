Sharp in talks to sell Sakai solar cell plant-Yomiuri

TOKYO Aug 16 Embattled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp has entered talks with an overseas manufacturer to negotiate the sale of its key solar cell factory in Sakai, Osaka prefecture, the Yomiuri daily reported on Thursday.

Japan's largest LCD panel maker has also started the process of selling some of its offices in Tokyo, the paper said, as it struggles with the prospect of a bigger loss this year than initially expected.

Shares in Sharp tumbled as much as 15 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in almost 37 years on fears of even bigger losses than the company's latest estimate of 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion).