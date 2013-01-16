Sharp in talks with Lenovo for TV tie-up - Nikkei

Jan 17 Struggling Japanese TV-maker Sharp Corp
is in the final stages of talks with Lenovo Group Ltd
to form a television operations partnership in China
the Nikkei reported.
Sharp plans to sell its subsidiary operating a LCD TV
assembly plant in Nanjing to the Chinese PC maker this year and
convert its other Chinese subsidiaries into 50 percent joint
ventures, the Japanese daily said.
The two companies plan to enter markets other than China,
including southeast Asia and South America, Nikkei reported.
Sharp, which has been losing money for years, signed a 360
billion yen ($4.07 billion) syndicated lending agreement last
September with Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the business daily said.
The company is expected to report a consolidated net loss of
450 billion yen for the year ending March 31, Nikkei added.
Sharp is also in talks to sell its Malaysian factory to
Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service Wistron Corp
, the Nikkei said.