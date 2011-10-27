版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Sharp cuts annual LCD TV sales forecast to 13.5 mln units

TOKYO Oct 27 Sharp Corp said on Thursday it had cut its annual liquid-crystal display TV sales forecast to 13.5 million units from 15 million.

The company also said it had cut its annual solar cell sales forecast to 1,350 MW from 1,700 MW. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)

