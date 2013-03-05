Samsung in final talks to take 3 pct stake in Sharp -sources

TOKYO, March 6 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd is in final talks with Sharp Corp to
invest about 10 billion yen ($107 million) for a 3 percent stake
in the Japanese company, two sources familiar with the
discussions told Reuters.
Sharp and other Japanese consumer electronics firms such as
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp are suffering in
the face of aggressive competition from Asian rivals including
Samsung.
A Sharp spokesman in Tokyo did not confirm or deny the
Samsung investment plan. "This news is not something that has
been announced by the company," he said.
Sharp received a $4.4 billion bailout from banks last
October but had to mortgage its offices and factories in Japan
to secure the loans. It also pledged to trim its workforce by
10,000 people and sell off assets.
The Japanese firm was earlier in talks with Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd for an investment, but
separate sources have said the Japanese firm's revival plan was
unlikely to include capital infusion from the Taiwanese giant.
In December, chip maker Qualcomm Inc agreed to
invest as much as $120 million in Sharp. As part of that
agreement, Qualcomm said it would work with Sharp to develop
new, power-saving screens based on Sharp's IGZO technology.