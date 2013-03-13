Sharp rejects Samsung offer to buy copier business

TOKYO, March 13 Sharp Corp rejected an
offer by Samsung Electronics Co. to buy its copier
and printer unit as part of a deal that will see Samsung invest
$110 million in return for a 3 percent stake.
"We did get a proposal from Samsung, but we declined," said
Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama. She would not say how much
Samsung offered and why Sharp refused.
Sharp needs to repay a $2.1 billion convertible bond due in
September and selling the profitable copier business would help
raise cash, but it would also diminish the company's cashflow.
The copier unit manufactures photocopiers, printers and fax
machines for offices.
Sharp in December won an agreement from Qualcomm to invest
as much as $120 million. Analysts expect the company to resort
to fresh equity financing to bolster its cash reserves before
September.