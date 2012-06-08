Sharp: Hon Hai to procure Sakai panels from July-Sept

TOKYO, June 8 Sharp Corp, Japan's last fabricator of liquid crystal panels for TVs, said on Friday that Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries will start procuring panels from Sharp's Sakai plant in western Japan from the July-September quarter.

Sharp, which posted a record net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in the year ended March 31, also said it and Hon Hai will work together on smartphones geared for the China market in the year starting next April.