REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
TOKYO, June 8 Sharp Corp, Japan's last fabricator of liquid crystal panels for TVs, said on Friday that Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries will start procuring panels from Sharp's Sakai plant in western Japan from the July-September quarter.
Sharp, which posted a record net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in the year ended March 31, also said it and Hon Hai will work together on smartphones geared for the China market in the year starting next April.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.