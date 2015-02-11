Canada's Shaw Comms reorganizes service unit; to pay workers to move

TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian cable company Shaw
Communications Inc said on Wednesday it will shut
customer care facilities in its Alberta stronghold while beefing
up facilities elsewhere, and offered 1,600 workers C$7,500
($5,936) each to follow their jobs.
The Calgary-based company said it would close a customer
service center in its hometown by next year and another in
Edmonton, Alberta, in June. It will also close parts of its
Kelowna, British Columbia, facility as well as six stores that
are being swallowed by nearby locations.
Workers who choose not to take the money and keep their jobs
in new locations will be offered other work where they live or
"a generous severance package well in excess of the statutory
requirements that recognizes their tenure and contributions to
the company," Shaw said in a statement.
The affected workers are not represented by a union, with
organized labor rare in the family-run company outside of the
Global media unit it acquired in 2010.
Shaw will expand its operations in Victoria and Vancouver,
British Columbia, as well as in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and in
Montreal.
"It's a long-term investment in the future of our customer
service model," Chethan Lakshman, Shaw's vice president for
external affairs, said in a phone interview.
The company did not disclose the cost of the moves, which it
said are not designed to shed employees, with all positions to
be filled locally if those affected leave the company.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)