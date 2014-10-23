版本:
2014年 10月 23日 星期四

Shaw Communications net income jumps 64 percent

TORONTO Oct 23 Shaw Communications Inc posted a 64 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income on a modest bump in revenue on Thursday, as the cable and media company credited better operating metrics and lower expenses.

Net income was C$192 million ($171 million), or 40 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Aug. 31, compared with C$117 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 1 percent at C$1.26 billion.

(1 US dollar = 1.1217 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
