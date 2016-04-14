CORRECTED-Shaw Communications posts slight rise in quarterly revenue

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say company added internet customers in consumer, not businesses)

TORONTO, April 14 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more retail Internet customers.

The company's net income fell to C$164 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from C$168 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw's quarterly revenue rose to C$1.15 billion from $1.12 billion.