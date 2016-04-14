CORRECTED-Shaw Communications posts slight rise in quarterly revenue

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say company added internet customers in consumer, not businesses)
TORONTO, April 14 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more retail Internet customers.
The company's net income fell to C$164 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from C$168 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw's quarterly revenue rose to C$1.15 billion from $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
