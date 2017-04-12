Shaw Communications posts 13.3 pct rise in revenue

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.
However, the Calgary-based company's net income fell to C$147 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$164 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw's quarterly revenue rose to C$1.30 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
