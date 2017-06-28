Shaw Communications profit from cont ops more than doubles

June 28 Shaw Communications Inc's said
on Wednesday its quarterly profit from continuing operations
more than doubled, boosted by wireless subscriber gains even as
it spent heavily to build up the business.
Shaw said its wireless business - the former Wind Mobile
that it acquired in early 2016 and rebranded as Freedom Mobile
in November - added 20,085 net postpaid customers in the quarter
ended May 31.
Shaw is locked in a fierce battle for internet, television
and telephone customers in the west of the country with
Vancouver-based rival Telus Corp.
The Calgary-based company's net income from continuing
operations rose to C$164 million, or 33 Canadian cents per
share, in its third quarter, from C$74 million, or 14 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw's quarterly revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$1.31 billion.
