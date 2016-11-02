Shaw Communications posts 44 pct fall in profit

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Shaw Communications Inc reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year ago, when it recorded a gain on the sale of spectrum licenses.
The company's net income fell to C$154 million ($115 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$276 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw received C$100 million in the year-ago period from the sale of airwaves to Rogers Communications Inc.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to C$1.31 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.