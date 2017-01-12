UPDATE 1-Shaw Communications profit more than halves on JV wind down charge

(Adds details, shares)
Jan 12 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc
reported a 59.2 percent fall in quarterly profit on
Thursday, mainly due to a charge related to the winding down of
its investment in video streaming service Shomi.
Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw wound down
operations at their joint venture Shomi last November, which was
a competitor to Netflix Inc.
Shaw took a C$107 million ($82 million) charge on the
investment in its first quarter. The company's first-quarter
results were also hurt by the sale of its media division to
Corus Entertainment Inc, which was completed last
April.
Shaw, which has transformed itself into a pure-play
communications company, added nearly 17,000 new retail internet
customers and lost 2,867 business internet accounts in the first
quarter.
The company bought Canada's fourth-largest wireless company
Wind Mobile last February, adding wireless to its product mix
and began offering aggressively priced high-speed internet in
mid-July.
Shaw's net income fell to C$89 million, or 18 Canadian cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$218
million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company's adjusted profit of 32
Canadian cents per share matched the average analysts' estimate,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 15 percent to
C$1.31 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close of C$28.19 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, Shaw's shares had gained nearly 20 percent in the last
12 months.
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)