UPDATE 2-Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 13 Canada's Shaw Communications
Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center
subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675
billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its
new wireless unit.
Shaw said it would pay C$430 million ($325 million) to
acquire wireless spectrum from Quebecor Media Inc, which is
majority-owned by Quebecor Inc, for use in its home
markets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as in southern
Ontario.
The moves are the latest one-two M&A punch from Shaw, after
early last year selling its media assets to sister company Corus
Entertainment and acquiring Wind Mobile, which it rebranded as
Freedom Mobile in November.
Shares of both Shaw and Quebecor jumped after the news, with
Shaw up 4.2 percent to C$29.75 and Quebecor up 1.9 percent at
C$41.35 in morning trade.
"It was a good price (for ViaWest), a good strategic move to
focus back onto the core," said Jeff Fan, a telecom analyst at
Scotiabank, adding that the price they paid for the Quebecor
spectrum was at the high end of his expected range.
Calgary-based Shaw is locked in a fierce battle for
internet, television and telephone customers in the west of the
country with Vancouver-based rival Telus Corp.
"Just by getting low-band spectrum it's not going to put
them on equal footing, but it does narrow the network quality
gap quite significantly," Scotiabank's Fan said.
The spectrum transaction requires approvals from a
competition watchdog and the government, and is expected to
close this summer.
Analysts were calling on Shaw to sell its data center
business after U.S. telecommunications firms Verizon
Communications Inc and CenturyLink Inc reaped
several billions of dollars after agreeing to sell their
portfolios last year.
Shaw bought ViaWest from private equity firms Oak Hill
Capital Partners and GI Partners for about $1.2 billion three
years ago. Peak 10 Holding is owned by GI Partners.
ViaWest is a Colorado-based data center company which offers
hybrid IT and cloud-based solutions. It owns about 30 data
centers in several U.S. states including Colorado, Nevada and
Minnesota.
Reuters reported in April that Shaw was looking for a buyer
for ViaWest and was expecting a higher price than its original
investment.
TD Securities acted as exclusive financial adviser and Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Dentons Canada LLP
provided legal advice, Shaw said.
($1 = 1.3230 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)