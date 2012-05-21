UPDATE 2-Shaw sells energy/chem unit to Technip for $300 mln

* Shaw to retain some staff, contracts
* Technip sees cheap US natgas driving chem expansion
May 21 Shaw Group Inc took another step
toward sharpening up the U.S. engineering company's focus by
selling its energy and chemical (E&C) division to French
oilfield services group Technip for $300 million.
Shaw Chief Executive Jim Bernhard said exiting the business,
which only moved back into profit this year, would allow the
Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company to pursue more
opportunities in the primary industries it serves.
"Shaw will continue to focus our efforts on growing our
leadership positions in our core business lines," Bernhard said
in a statement.
Shaw said it would retain E&C staff in its Baton Rouge
office as well as a consulting unit, and both would be moved
into other divisions. Shaw will also retain its Toronto office,
which was now under review, as well as obligations related to a
nearly complete ethylene plant in southeast Asia.
Technip said Shaw would also retain all legacy engineering,
procurement and construction contracts.
With a shrinking backlog that stood at $344 million in
February, the E&C unit represents only a small part of Shaw, but
the decision to look at shedding it last year came on the heels
of a deal to dispose of a 20 percent stake in nuclear power
plant company Westinghouse.
Shaw's largest segment is power, representing half the $19.8
billion backlog of work, followed by environmental and
infrastructure projects and then plant services.
Technip's own order backlog hit a record level last quarter,
and it is gearing up for energy services growth via acquisition,
having bought U.S. offshore specialist Global Industries late
last year.
Technip said the "downstream" technology it was buying from
Shaw complemented its work in energy production. "In addition,
we gain access to promising growth areas, including U.S.
petrochemical investments driven by low-price shale gas," CEO
Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.
The prospects for U.S. petrochemical developments driven by
the cheap natural gas feedstock are only improving, the head of
Fluor Corp said last week.
The purchase from Shaw should be done by the end of its
fiscal year in August, said Shaw, which will book $10 million in
net after-tax gains. The company raised its fiscal 2012 earnings
per share guidance by 15 cents to $2.20 to $2.30, while analysts
had been targeting $2.12 per share on average, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Engineering, construction and services rival URS Corp
moved in the opposite strategic direction last week with
its completion of a $1.24 billion purchase of Canadian oilfield
services company Flint Energy Services.