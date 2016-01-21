版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 18:25 BJT

MOVES-Shawbrook names new managing director of consumer finance

Jan 21 Shawbrook Group Plc, a specialist U.K. lending and savings bank, appointed Evelyn Hamilton managing director of consumer finance.

Hamilton joins from Lloyds Banking Group where she managed a multi-million pound loan book as a director of Lloyds personal loans. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐