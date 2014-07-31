Shaw Communications to buy data center company ViaWest

July 31 Canadian media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc said it would buy data center services provider ViaWest Inc from Oak Hill Capital Partners and others in a deal valued at $1.2 billion on an enterprise basis.

Shaw said the acquisition would help accelerate the development of its Canadian data center platform.

The deal will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and an existing credit facility. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)