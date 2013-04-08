版本:
Shaw Communications buying Calgary fiber-optic assets for C$225 mln

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Monday that it would pay C$225 million ($220.71 million) to acquire a fiber-optic network in Calgary from city-owned power company Enmax Corp.

Shaw said it plans to fund the purchase with cash and through an existing credit facility. CIBC World Markets advised Shaw and BMO Capital Markets advised Enmax.
