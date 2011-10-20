UPDATE 1-Shaw Communications Q4 profit rises

* Q4 EPS from cont ops C$0.37
* Q4 rev up 26 pct to C$1.18 bln
Oct 20 Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) said
quarterly profit rose helped partly by its new media
acquisitions, but forecast a moderate slowdown in free cash flow
for 2012.
Shaw said it expects free cash flow to fall slightly to
C$550 million ($543.8 million) in 2012, mainly due to higher
taxes. The company expects revenue and operating profit to grow
across all divisions in 2012.
Fourth quarter net income from continuing operations was
C$166.2 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, compared with
C$123 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26 percent to C$1.18 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 34
Canadian cents per share or revenue of C$1.20 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell to C$20.66 on Thursday morning on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.011 Canadian Dollars)
