UPDATE 1-Shaw Communications Q4 profit rises

Oct 20 Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) said quarterly profit rose helped partly by its new media acquisitions, but forecast a moderate slowdown in free cash flow for 2012.

Shaw said it expects free cash flow to fall slightly to C$550 million ($543.8 million) in 2012, mainly due to higher taxes. The company expects revenue and operating profit to grow across all divisions in 2012.

Fourth quarter net income from continuing operations was C$166.2 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$123 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 26 percent to C$1.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 34 Canadian cents per share or revenue of C$1.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell to C$20.66 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.011 Canadian Dollars)