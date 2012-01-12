UPDATE 2-Shaw Communications Q1 profit rises

* Q1 EPS C$0.43 vs C$0.03 year ago
* Shares down 2 pct
Jan 12 Western Canada-focused cable
company Shaw Communications' quarterly profit rose,
helped in part by growth in its cable and satellite segments.
For the first-quarter ended Nov. 30, 2011, net income from
continuing operations was C$202 million, or 43 Canadian cents
per share, compared with C$17 million, or 3 Canadian cents per
share, a year ago.
The Calgary-based company had taken a charge of C$197
million related to the acquisition of Shaw Media and
restructuring expenses in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 19 percent to C$1.28 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 47 Canadian
cents per share, on revenue of C$1.31 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cable segment revenue rose 4 percent to C$792 million helped
by customer growth and price changes.
Shares of Shaw Communications, which have lost about 4
percent of their value over the last three months, were trading
down about 2 percent at C$20 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.