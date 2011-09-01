UPDATE 2-Shaw abandons wireless plan, embraces Wi-Fi

* Cites cost, competition for move away from wireless
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 1 Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO)
has dropped its plans for a wireless telephone network and will
instead build a cheaper Wi-Fi service, the Canadian cable
company said on Thursday.
The decision means Shaw cannot challenge Telus Corp (T.TO),
its main rival in Western Canada, on one of the four main
services it offers.
"Shaw has absolutely no ability to retaliate in wireless
while Telus is attacking them in wireline," said Canaccord
Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose, adding Shaw was in "a very
unenviable strategic position".
Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Shaw, which offers cable
and satellite television, as well as Internet and home phone
services, were down 2 percent at C$21.92 by midday Thursday.
Vancouver-based Telus was down 0.15 percent at C$53.90.
Telus's relatively new Internet-protocol television
product, Optik TV, is challenging Shaw's cable-TV dominance of
living rooms in the west, while Telus also shares a national
wireless network with eastern-focused Bell Canada, a part of
BCE (BCE.TO).
Bell, Telus and Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO), the
country's three biggest wireless providers, offer discounts to
customers that also sign up for Internet, home phone and
television products.
Shaw paid almost C$200 million ($205 million) for wireless
spectrum set aside for new entrants in a 2008 government
auction. But it dragged its feet as smaller startup companies
rushed in to offer low-cost services, while Quebec-focused
media heavyweight Quebecor (QBRa.TO) added wireless to its TV,
Internet and landline offerings.
Shaw paid C$22 million in the last quarter to build the
wireless network. [ID:nN1E75R135] BMO Capital Markets analyst
Tim Casey estimates Shaw has spend around C$400 million,
including the spectrum costs, on its mobility strategy in
recent years.
He said a similar strategy employed by Cablevision CVC.N
in the United States had elicited less than 20 percent uptake
from that company's core broadband customers.
"This is basically a manifestation of the fact that (Shaw)
found wireless was too expensive, unlike Quebecor, which I
think is the wrong decision," Canaccord's Ghose said.
Shaw executives said they may now look to sell the
spectrum.
Chief Executive Brad Shaw told analysts on a conference
call that, after a strategic review, the company decided "the
return on required investment to enter the wireless business
was not attractive" and would be of "marginal incremental value
for our stakeholders."
Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said Shaw's move could be
seen as preparation to sell the company, possibly to larger
cable and telecoms company Rogers, or that Shaw may be hoping a
new wireless entrant such as Wind Mobile or Mobilicity
collapses and can be bought cheaply.
Meantime, Shaw hopes to tap into high demand for Wi-Fi, a
lower-cost technology for moving data wirelessly across a short
distance from a landline Internet access point.
It is commonly found in homes, offices and other places
like coffee shops, to connect smartphones, tablet computers and
other devices to an Internet connection.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
