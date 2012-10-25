Shaw profit down on amortization, taxes

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Canadian cable and media company Shaw Communications Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt in part by higher amortization and income tax expenses, even as operating results improved.
Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended Aug. 31 fell to C$133 million ($134 million), or 28 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$167 million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent C$1.21 billion.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards