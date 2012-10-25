版本:
Shaw profit down on amortization, taxes

Oct 25 Canadian cable and media company Shaw Communications Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt in part by higher amortization and income tax expenses, even as operating results improved.

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended Aug. 31 fell to C$133 million ($134 million), or 28 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$167 million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent C$1.21 billion.

