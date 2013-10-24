CORRECTED-Canada's Shaw Communications profit slips

(Corrects analyst revenue estimate to billion from million,
fixes dateline)
TORONTO Oct 24 Shaw Communications Inc
, the dominant cable company in Western Canada, on
Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit slipped amid heightened
competition.
The Calgary-based company said its net income declined to
C$117 million ($112.62 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share,
from C$133 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Shaw said operating revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.25
billion.
Analysts had on average expected Shaw to earn 33 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$1.24 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects growth in revenue and adjusted
operating income before amortization of between 2 and 4 percent.
($1 = $1.0389 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)