Canada's Shaw Communications posts profit, but loses more TV customers

Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota
April 25 British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
TORONTO Jan 14 Western Canada-focused Shaw Communications Inc posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, but it continued to lose customers in its main cable television business.
The Calgary, Alberta-based cable company said its net income was C$245 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$235 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 3 percent at C$1.36 billion.
Shaw, which is facing tough competition for TV and Internet customers from telecom rival Telus Corp, said it lost 29,619 TV subscribers.
April 25 British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
* Straight Path shares up 12.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, adds detail on share price)
NEW YORK, April 25 Hedge fund critics are becoming increasingly vocal about the $3 trillion industry, arguing that it produces mediocre returns for clients while enriching managers with exorbitant fees.