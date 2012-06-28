Shaw Communications profit up on strength at cable business

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
June 28 Canada's Shaw Communications posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit on strength at its main cable business.
Net income from continuing operations rose to C$248 million ($241.7 million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, from C$203 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue remained flat at C$1.28 billion.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion