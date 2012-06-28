版本:
Shaw Communications profit up on strength at cable business

June 28 Canada's Shaw Communications posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit on strength at its main cable business.

Net income from continuing operations rose to C$248 million ($241.7 million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, from C$203 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue remained flat at C$1.28 billion.

