UPDATE 2-Shaw posts flat revenue, loses cable customers

* Q3 EPS C$0.53 vs C$0.45 last year
* Q3 revenue flat at C$1.28 bln
* Shaw loses cable customers, doesn't add Internet users
* Shares slip 0.3 pct
June 28 Cost cuts and lower taxes enabled
Canada's Shaw Communications Inc to post a 22 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Thursday despite flat revenue and a
further loss of cable customers to fierce competition from phone
company Telus Corp.
Shaw, a Calgary-based cable and media company whose shares
were slightly lower on Thursday morning, said it still expects
moderate revenue growth in its cable and satellite segments for
the fiscal year.
"The company continues to lose cable customers and face
margin pressure in its battle with Telus," Desjardins analyst
Maher Yaghi wrote in a note to investors. "We prefer to stay on
the sidelines until better subscriber trends emerge."
Shaw lost 21,515 basic cable subscribers in the quarter,
while adding only 246 more valuable digital cable customers.
The dominant cable company in Western Canada, Shaw competes
with a resurgent telecom rival in Telus, which is pushing
out an Internet-based television product to win over Shaw's
customers.
Shaw had reacted with a string of discounts, but is now
easing back on promotions to retain its pricing power.
Shaw's digital phone line customers increased by 29,142 in
the quarter but the company did not add any net new Internet
customers despite introducing higher-speed offerings.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds said that the
growth in Shaw's telephone lines will further pressure Telus's
declining landline telephone business, but that the cable slip
likely indicates ongoing momentum for Telus's Optik TV product.
Shaw's net income from continuing operations rose to C$248
million ($241.7 million), or 53 Canadian cents a share, in its
fiscal third quarter ended May 31, f r om C$203 million, or 45
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected Shaw to earn 44 Canadian cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
McReynolds said the beat on earnings was mostly due to a
lower tax rate in the quarter.
Overall revenue was flat at C$1.28 billion, below analysts'
expectations of C$1.31 billion. Revenue from its cable segment
rose 1.1 percent to C$794 million.
Shaw's media division, created after the company bought the
broadcasting assets of bankrupt media company Canwest in 2010,
posted 5 percent decline in revenue.
Shares in the company, controlled by the Shaw family, were
down 0.3 percent at C$19.09 late on Thursday morning on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. They have fallen almost 8 percent over
the last three months.