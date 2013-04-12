Shaw Communications profit up 2 pct, expects modest 2013 revenue growth

UPDATE 4-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 12 Shaw Communications Inc posted a 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit and said it expects a modest growth in revenue for the year.
Shaw, the dominant cable company in Western Canada, said net income rose to C$182 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$178 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the Calgary-based company rose 2 percent to C$1.25 billion.
The company also said it expects consolidated free cash flow of about C$550 million in 2013.
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.